86-year-old flight attendant enters the record books





Guinness World Records last week recognized an 86-year-old American as the oldest active flight attendant. The woman is Bette Nash, who has been with American Airlines for 65 years. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she began her career as a flight attendant in 1957, the same year as the launch of the first artificial satellite.

Over so many decades, Nash has been an eyewitness to various eras of world aviation. Attracted by the glamor of flying, her passion was awakened during a flight with the defunct TWA company, as she accompanied her mother on a flight from Washington. Seeing the flight attendants and pilots at work, she felt that this was her dream.

Years passed and Nash began his career with Eastern Airlines on November 4, 1957. Since then, he has never stopped flying.

Four years ago today we flew with Bette Nash for her 60th anniversary at @AmericanAir. At 85 years old, Bette Nash is still flying and is the most senior and longest-serving flight attendant in the world. pic.twitter.com/D3wF7Vmje1 — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) October 5, 2021





Because of her seniority, she was free to choose any route she liked, but for most of her career, she was loyal to the New York, Boston, and Washington stretch. On this route, she became known and recognized by passengers, receiving numerous congratulations and awards from the company.

Her choice of this “air bridge” is not a luxury, but it is due to the fact that she can be at home every night with her disabled son and, to this day, taken care of by her octogenarian mother.

The changes in aviation

Over the decades, Nash has seen many changes in the world of aviation. Flying today is a far cry from the golden age white glove style she remembers. When she first flew, planes were a place of luxury, a sort of sophisticated party in the air, where everyone wore their best clothes and ate lobster on real china.

According to Nash, at that time, airlines also had a beautician to teach flight attendants about makeup. He says mascara was allowed, but eyeshadow wasn’t. Also, the weight was controlled daily and she confesses that she hated that part.

She also lived through the different phases of fashion aboard aircraft, from the super conservative look to the more extravagant uniforms of the 1970s and back to the classic years later. Nowadays, she believes that there is a great diversity, even because of the moment in the world today, of access to information, but that the commissioners still live in the imagination of many people.

She thinks that the figure of the flight attendant is irreplaceable by machines, whether for safety reasons or for friendliness, valued by many people. Even today, she feels like her first day on the job, excited to get on a plane and greet her customers, many of whom she has known for many years.

Really, working 65 years is for few and his story is now immortalized by a memorable record in the Book of Records.



