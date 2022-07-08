Singer Leonardo was never one to keep quiet and with his wife it is no different. On the afternoon of this Thursday (7), the influencer Poliana Rocha made a video of her husband going on another trip to perform and took the opportunity to make recommendations to her husband, who was leaving without her. What no one expected is that the sertanejo would give a somewhat, shall we say, impolite answer.

The countryman passed by the house dragging the suitcase that the blonde made a point of remembering that she lent him: “People who say that Juju only wears a black suitcase, look at the suitcase he has today, beautiful! luggage. It’s going, leaving the house beautiful, tasty, fragrant, with new glasses”, joked Zé Felipe’s mother.

While Leonardo left the couple’s mansion for another show, this time in Itamarandiba, in the interior of Minas Gerais, Poliana accompanied him producing a series of videos to share with her fans in the Stories of her Instagram account. Like every wife, she made her recommendations to her husband, telling him to behave while he was away from home.

“My darling, we’ll meet, God willing, on Monday. Enough beautiful, behave yourself, don’t drink too much, you have a lady, you are my Juju and a kiss on the little heart”, she said. Immediately, the sertanejo retorted and the wife said: “A dog has an owner.” He replied, without refuting the blonde’s other observations.