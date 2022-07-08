Acelen cuts gasoline prices by 5.2% and diesel by 9%

The reason is the drop in the price of a barrel of oil; new prices are valid from this thursday

The owner of the 1st refinery privatized by Petrobras reduced the prices of gasoline and S10 diesel by 5.2% and 9%, in that order. Gasoline will be sold to distributors for R$4.32 and diesel at R$5.26 per liter. The new prices for the Mataripe Refinery, in Bahia, are effective as of this Thursday (7.Jul.2022).

Despite the reduction, gasoline A is still more expensive than the average price of Petrobras, of R$ 4.06 per liter. The S10 diesel will have a lower price – the state-owned company sells the product at R$ 5.61 per liter. The last adjustment by Petrobras was implemented on June 18.

According to Acelen, the manager of the refinery, the reason for the reduction is the drop in the price of a barrel of oil. On Wednesday (July 6), Brent crude futures contracts closed below US$ 100 per barrel for the first time in 12 weeks, given the prospect of a global recession.

The price of a barrel of oil indicates that further increases in refining are unlikely in the short term, giving more breath to the government, as successive increases by Petrobras affect inflation and voter assessment. On the contrary, Petrobras can promote reductions.

According to data from Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the price practiced by the state company is above the import value on this Thursday (7.Jul). The difference is R$0.02 for gasoline, while diesel is R$0.27 per liter more expensive than the price paid by importers.