after contact with a participant contaminated by monkeypox, Victor is left out of the live final of the reality show

This Thursday (7), fans of “On the edge” were taken by surprise with the news of the contamination of Matheus Pires with monkeypox virus. In the networks socialthe pedagogical coordinator stated that the symptoms are stable and that due to safety measures he will not attend the final of the reality.

Who also decided to announce that he will not be at the event is publicist Victor. At the Instagramthe finalist stated that he had direct contact with Matheus and explained that the best way to prevent infection is to stay at home to prevent the virus from passing on to other people. In the post, Victor says he doesn’t feel any symptoms.

“Given the confirmation, by the team itself, of the infection of Matheus for the monkey pox, Victor will not participate for the monkey pox, Victor will not participate in the live broadcast of the final of the reality No Limitof which it is a finalist”, explained the Victor, by means of a note. It is worth mentioning that the boy is still fighting for the final prize.

“We emphasize that Victor is stable, under observation, and has not shown any symptoms so far. We wish and hope for the recovery of Matheus and Shirley – who was contaminated by the Covid-19—and hopefully, everyone will be back soon,” the statement concluded.