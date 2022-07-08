After criticism, Gabi Brandt explains card bill of BRL 377,000







Photo: SpinOff

After being criticized on social networks, the influencer Gabi Brandt positioned itself on the millionaire spending on your credit card. In a video published on Instagram stories, Brandt says that the invoice in the amount of BRL 377,719.90 was a split account with friends on an international trip to Orlando, Florida (USA).

On Monday, 5, fans and followers of Gabi Brandt were shocked when the influencer revealed the value of the future of her credit card. During a live, Saulo Poncio’s ex-wife said that the bill for the month of June closed at R$ 300 thousand and that this cost has been recurring in recent months.

On Wednesday night, the 6th, Brandt went to stories to explain the situation and apologize for the misunderstanding.

“I don’t spend that every month. In fact, this amount was only revealed because I was on a live chatting with people and someone asked me for a PIX. I even said: ‘guys, if you only knew the bill I have to pay , you wouldn’t be asking me for PIX'”, he explained.

According to the formerOn Vacation with Exshe traveled with friends to Disney parks and was responsible for organizing tickets and managing expenses, as friends’ cards were not working.





Photo: Popline

“I was responsible for organizing the trip, so the purchase of tickets was all on my card. It doesn’t mean that I paid for everyone’s tickets. It wasn’t that (…). So everything we spent was on my card . So much hotel, things in stores. Not only for me, but for other people. It’s okay. I didn’t pay the entire bill either. Nobody spent on my card and left it for me to pay everything “, he said.

Gabi Brandt was heavily criticized for showing the invoice and making fun of it, asking how she would pay such a high amount. On social media, the attitude was compared with the current situation in Brazil, which has returned to the UN (United Nations) Hunger Map.

She defended herself by saying that “it helps a lot of people”, but that she does not publish what she does so that she is not criticized for the exhibition. “I help a lot of people, but why not post? If you don’t post, you didn’t. If you post, you did it to promote yourself. So I’d rather you think I don’t do it than think I’m promoting myself on top of some situation”, he pointed out. .

The influencer ended by reiterating that the expense is not hers alone and that she does not spend that amount every month.