After criticism, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ enters the list of the WORST Marvel movies

Now that the criticisms of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ were released, the sequel made the list of films with the lowest scores in the MCU.

With just 70% approvalthe film directed by Taika Waititi was below ‘Iron man 2‘ (72%), and above ‘The incredible Hulk’ (67%), ‘Thor the Dark World’ (66%) and ‘eternal‘ (47%), which remains the lowest-rated film in marvel studios.

Unfortunately, expectations for the new film failed to achieve the same success as the previous one, ‘Ragnarok‘, which recorded incredible 93% positive reviews.

“Phase 4 of the MCU has been quite disappointing for the most part and I’m sad to say that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ does nothing to get rid of it” – FlickDirect.

“The film is very unbalanced, never feeling well thought out and not doing most of the characters justice” – idobi.com.

“Worth watching ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ at the movies. However, I recommend going with lower expectations to maximize the fun.” – The Movie Blog.

“Thor and Jane’s reunion is intended to be comically awkward, but the incredible lack of chemistry between them culminates in awkward moments” – Gone With The Twins.

“‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ could also be called ‘Thor: Mourning and Comedy’because of the way this superhero movie balances two themes with some results better than others” – Culture Mix.

The film is now showing in national cinemas.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

