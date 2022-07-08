After decree, gas stations display prices from previous ICMS drop – Economy

Anderson Jota, owner of a gas station in the Pampulha region, has already made the change provided for in the decree (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DAPress) Belo Horizonte gas stations began to adapt to Decree No. 11,121, published by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Diário Oficial da União (DOU) this Thursday (7/7). The measure obliges gas stations to show a comparison between the prices before and after the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

“We received this information in the morning and we are already arranging to display the sign with the reduction that has already been made. Our gasoline was R$ 7.59 and today it is R$ 5.95”, declared Anderson Jota, owner of the gas station. Tropic of Avenida Antnio Carlos, in the Pampulha region.

The report of State of Mines followed the moment in which the adaptation to the decree was made in the establishment, which is in front of one of the entrances of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

“I think it’s right, to make it clear to the customer why where the price comes from, why that’s the price. Sometimes, the consumer himself thinks that the gas station is making a lot of money and it is not. In fact, it is taxes that greatly increase the cost of fuel”, he pondered.

The manager of the Mineiro gas station, located on the same avenue, said he had not been informed about the measure signed by Bolsonaro. The value of the fuel sold on site is the same as that of the competing establishment after the change.

Detailed disclosure

The text of the decree signed by the president emphasizes that gas stations must inform consumers “in a correct, clear, precise, ostensible and legible manner”.

The establishments also need to disclose, separately, the approximate values ​​related to ICMS, PIS/Pasep/Cofins and Cide-combustíveis.

The measure also defined that the posts use as a comparison parameter the date of June 22, the day before the president sanctions Complementary Law 194, which establishes the ceiling for the rates.

“The current context of the Brazilian fuel market demands an additional transparency measure, aiming to strengthen the guarantee of the consumer’s basic right to receive adequate and clear information on levied taxes and prices at service stations”, said the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME ), in note.

According to the agency, inspection actions will be carried out jointly by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and consumer protection agencies. “They will guide the stations on the measure and guarantee to the consumer the desirable transparency of fuel prices”, he informed.

Transparency x Election Act

On the one hand, the decree published this Thursday could accelerate the drop in prices at pumps, since it would show the transfer to the final consumer.

At the same time, the measure can be seen as an alleged electoral act by Bolsonaro, as it directly affects the pockets of the population less than three months before the election.

The gas station attendant at the Coelho station, who also declined to be identified, learned about the decree on the radio and believes that it is an electoral measure. “After the election it will fire again”, he pondered.

In order to protect himself from possible electoral crimes, the president signed Decree nº 11,104 in June, which allows the Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to issue opinions on “the topics in proposals for normative acts that generate doubts as to compliance with the norms of Electoral Law and Financial Law, in the last year of the presidential term”.

The change made by Planalto took place on June 24, the day after Bolsonaro sanctioned Complementary Law 194, which reduced ICMS, and a week before the restrictions contained in the electoral legislation and in resolution number 23,674 of the Superior Electoral Court came into force. (TSE).

Specialist in the conflict between decree and Electoral Law

Despite the distrust that the gas station attendant mentioned in this text showed – and in addition to Bolsonaro’s attempt to protect himself with the AGU -, the fact that the ICMS ceiling was approved by the National Congress based on a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution ( PEC) gives the president even more security.

“From the moment that the main object (the reduction of ICMS) is approved through a PEC that gives an emergency character, the consequences and developments stop hurting the electoral legislation”, he explains, to the INlawyer Accio Miranda da Silva Filho, PhD in Constitutional Law and professor of Electoral Law.

According to him, the relationships between consumers and providers help to support the display of amounts charged on previous dates.

“It is up to this inspection (by the driver). It is a duty of information enshrined in the Consumer Protection Code. As a rule, no matter how populist and electoral the measure is, because of the support in the PEC, there is no longer any conflict with the legislation election”, he maintains. “Were it not for the emergency view, yes, everything would be in dissonance with electoral legislation – and, especially, the Fiscal Responsibility Law”, he amends.

In the expert’s view, Bolsonaro’s opponents will not sue the court to question the electoral nature of the price panel. “From the moment when there is an emergency, it is difficult to discuss legally”.