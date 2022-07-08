After dismissal from SBT, Leo Lins receives support from Danilo Gentili: ‘Count on me’ | celebrities



Leo Lins receives support from Danilo GentiliInstagram Playback

Rio – Leo Lins published a video on Instagram, this Wednesday, of a visit he made to the AACD (Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities) and received the support of presenter Danilo Gentili. It is worth remembering that the comedian was fired from SBT for making a joke about a child with hydrocephalus during a stand-up and citing the Telethon.

“On the 29/06th we completed 11 years of talk show and the only time I got emotional was, ironically, at the AACD. In a world of appearances, for me the essence is worth”, wrote Leo Lins in the publication’s caption.

Through the comments, the comedian, who was part of the cast of the show “The Noite”, received the support of Danilo Gentili. “You’re one of the most generous and empathetic guys I’ve ever met. A friend and a brother. Me and all the people you help without blowing trumpets are lucky to get to know you for real. Your audience is lucky to have a good laugh. We live in times when what you “say” has more weight than “what you do”. with me always”.

Understand the case:

Leo Lins left the SBT contract team after getting involved in a big controversy. The comedian made a joke about a child with hydrocephalus during a stand-up and cited the Telethon. The statement was heavily criticized by netizens.

The AACD also spoke out on the matter and repudiated Leo’s attitude through a post on Twitter. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities to ‘children with various types of problems’ and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, read an excerpt from the statement, published on Instagram.