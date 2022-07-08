After legal dispute, Cid Moreira dispenses with reconciliation with children

Journalist Cid Moreira, 94, celebrated the end of the legal dispute and declared that he does not need to reconcile with his children. According to the presenter, he prefers to keep his distance from them and stay “where he is”.

“After everything that has happened, I prefer to stay as I am”, he said, in an interview with Caras.

In the conversation, the journalist commented on the insults of the children against his wife, Fátima Sampaio: “They talked a lot of nonsense about her”.

Fátima said she was shaken when she was accused by her husband’s children of mistreating him. “I thought they would do anything like that to me when Cid was gone, but they didn’t have the patience. They did all this before the noise that is made with the division of goods, they anticipated the carts, wanting something from a living person”, said she, who did not even get to know one of the journalist’s sons, Rodrigo.

The couple took the opportunity to talk details of the romance and how they met. “We met when I was 35 and he was 72. I fell in love, we became two 18-year-olds, on fire, it was a crazy passion and the passion lasted a long time”, said Fátima.

“They say that life starts at 40. Mine started at 70!”, joked Cid.

Last year, his adopted son, Roger Moreira, accused him of “disinheritance” and asked for compensation. He would also have requested the “interdiction” of the presenter and tried to remove Fátima from his conviviality. Before the disinheritance, Cid obtained expert opinions proving his lucidity.