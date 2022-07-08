After the fire at the Mato Alto BRT station, the city government has a contingency plan; check out

The Municipal Transport Department and Mobi-Rio, the company responsible for operating the BRT, set up a special scheme to serve passengers on Thursday morning (7) at the BRT Transoeste de Mato Alto station, which on Wednesday night fair caught fire after a fire in an articulated bus. The flames completely destroyed the station’s express module. The stop module was not damaged and works for on-site boarding and disembarkation. The service was reinforced with buses on the SP 803 line, which runs between Bangu and Sulacap, and will be extended to Campo Grande. (See the schematic below)

New route: Gentileza Terminal will integrate VLT, buses and BRT in São Cristóvão

Privileged view: Walking to Pedra do Telégrafo is among the nature experiences highlighted by Trip Advisor

This morning, there are lines to board at the station, but, according to passengers, the flow is better than on other days. This, they point out, would be due to the increase in the number of buses. According to the secretariat, there is also a reinforcement of the “direct” service between Mato Alto and Alvorada, with operators at the station for guidance.

The municipal secretary of Transport, Maina Celidonio, predicts that in 15 days the BRT Mato Alto express station will be recovered and operating normally. The solution, however, is not yet definitive because the city hall intends to transform the space into a new bus terminal, as part of the project to recover the Transoeste corridor. Per day, the station receives 9,000 passengers, both paying and free. The daily average of users is 230 thousand people in the corridors of the system.

Nursing technician Silvana Marcelo, 51, is one of hundreds of passengers on the BRT system. Today, knowing about the fire at the station, while making the routine commute from work, in Humaitá, South Zone of Rio, to home, in Pedra de Guaratiba, around 7 am, he chose not to try his luck in one of the pleadings. The contingency plan, even if temporary, however, can alleviate the journey that takes more than two hours both to and from work.

— I use the BRT for work every other day. I work in Humaitá. I take a bus or van from Pedra de Guaratiba to the BRT, at Mato Alto station I go to Alvorada and there I take another bus. At the beginning of the BRT it was very quiet, there were a lot of buses, I didn’t wait so long at the station, there were televisions, I knew how long it would take. Since the pandemic, it has gotten worse. There was a decrease in circulation due to the number of people on the streets, but people walked again and the number of buses did not increase. There are accidents, fires like this, and it gets even smaller. Now we have a direct bus, and unfortunately it won’t be fixed, because it would help us a lot.

Shortage of resources: After four centuries of sheltering abandoned children in Rio, Fundação Romão Duarte closes its doors

Check the route of the SP 803 buses this Thursday (7th) in the contingency plan:

Departure: Campo Grande Bus Terminal, Rua Iaçu, Rua Aurélio de Figueiredo, Rua Xavier Marques, Avenida Cesário de Melo, Rua Artur Rios, Avenida Santa Cruz, Rua da Feira, Rua Francisco Real, Avenida de Santa Cruz, Avenida Marechal Fontenelle, Sulacap Terminal.

Return: Sulacap Terminal, Marechal Fontenelle Avenue, Bernardo de Vasconcelos Street, Ubatuba Street, Padre Paulo Correa de Sá Street, Santa Cruz Avenue, Santa Cruz Avenue, Artur Rios Street, Cesário de Melo Avenue, Xavier Marques Street, Iaçu Street, Terminal Campo Grande bus station.

With a new face: Former Moinho Fluminense will undergo renovation and will have offices and leisure area

A fire hit and destroyed part of the Mato Alto BRT Station, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

Investigation

Also last night, Mobi-Rio reported that it requested an expert investigation to investigate the causes of the fire, which started in an articulated bus and reached the express module of the station, where the collective was stopped. There were no casualties. In a statement, the company said that “the Civil Police was called and the occurrence was registered with a request for expertise so that it could be clarified if it was an arson. This week the police concluded that two fires that occurred in April were caused by intentional human action”.

Police are investigating whether this fire was arson. This is the second time this week that a pleading has caught fire. The first case was on Monday (4), in Santa Cruz, also in the West Zone of Rio. The city hall awaits the end of the police investigations.

Loss: Mato Alto BRT station catches fire after fire in articulated bus

Mayor Eduardo Paes said he did not rule out that the fire at the Mato Alto station was criminal. He starts from this premise because of the suspicion based on forensic data from the fire cases that affected two other pleadings.

“We don’t have evidence now. But I imagine it could have happened again. I can’t point out suspects. That depends on investigation,” she said.

In April, the fires on two buses on the 11th of that month had the cause identified as criminal after the vehicles went through forensic examination. One of them caught fire at Terminal Alvorada, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, and another on the BRT on Avenida Ministro Edgard Romero, in Madureira, in the North Zone. There were no injuries in the cases.

According to the report from the Carlos Éboli Institute of Criminalistics, some parts of the vehicles that remained intact caught the attention of the experts. In the batteries of one of them there were no traces of a thermoelectric accident. In the other, the fuel tank had no signs of leakage and the battery terminal was also undamaged. The images were attached to the document, and the report proved that the fires were caused by “intentional human action”.