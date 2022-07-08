Aid Brazil of R$ 600 would be enough to buy a basic food basket in just 3 capitals in the country | Economy

The government intends to increase from R$ 400 to R$ 600 the share of the Brazil aid until the end of this year . But with soaring food prices, the amount would be enough to buy a basic food basket in only 3 of the 17 capitals of the country where the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Economic Studies (Dieese) conducts monthly surveys on the set of essential products.

This is what a survey carried out by GloboNews points out, based on the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket (PNCBA) in June.

The increase in the share of Auxílio Brasil is one of the measures foreseen by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, nicknamed PEC Kamikaze, which grants a series of social benefits on the eve of the elections and only for this year, at the same time that it puts at risk national public accounts.

According to data from Dieese, with R$ 600, it is possible to buy a basic food basket only in Aracaju, Salvador and João Pessoa. In the 14 other capitals surveyed, the value of this set of essential items ranges from R$611.79, charged in Natal, to R$777.01, the price recorded in São Paulo and the highest in the country, according to the survey.

Check out the prices in the 17 cities below:

Dieese does not research the prices of the basic food basket in other regions of the country. The survey, initially carried out on a smaller scale, began in 1959.

According to the Dieese study, “in June 2022, the average time needed to purchase the basic food basket products was 121 hours and 26 minutes, higher than that recorded in May, which was 120 hours and 52 minutes”.

Also according to the research, when comparing the cost of the basket and the net minimum wage, that is, after the 7.5% discount referring to Social Security, it appears that “the worker paid by the national floor committed, on average, in June 2022, 59.68% of the income to purchase the products in the basket, slightly higher than in May, when it was 59.39%”.

In April 2020, when the federal government paid the first installment of the then Emergency Aid of R$ 600, this amount was enough to buy the basic food basket in all 17 capitals surveyed by Dieese. In 11 of these cities, more than R$100 would be “left over” — that is, the cost of the basket was less than R$500.