aid of R$ 600 will have 5 installments released in 2022

A further increase in the value of Brazil aid it should take place a few months after the approval of the R$ 400 floor for the program. The federal government wants increase to BRL 600 the installment paid to the families covered, valid until December of this year.

The increase of R$ 200 is foreseen in the Electoral PEC, which has already been approved in the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies. The expectation is that the new amount will be released from August, in five monthly installments until the end of 2022.

According to Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho, rapporteur of the text, the last details for approval are being negotiated. “The sentiment in the Senate was echoed with the rapporteur so that this fiscal space could be better channeled to mitigate the effects of the social crisis”, he said.

Queue

About 18 million families in poverty and extreme poverty currently receive Auxílio Brasil. In addition to the increase in the value of the installment, the government wants to use the resources released by the Electoral PEC to eliminate the program’s waiting list.

The Ministry of Citizenship estimates that 1.6 million Brazilians currently meet the rules, but still do not have access to the benefit. On the other hand, the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) believes that the number is much higher, with at least 1 million families more than mentioned.

Spending ceiling

To make the measure possible, the government will have to declare a state of emergency in the country. That way, you can create new expenses outside the spending cap rule.

“We are increasing spending on programs in view of the state of emergency caused by the fuel crisis. This crisis is affecting all countries in the world”, explained Bezerra Coelho.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, who does not consider the decision a “dangerous precedent” because the House has “responsibility in relation to the ceiling on public spending and fiscal responsibility.

“What we cannot disregard is that we have recently lived through two very atypical moments: the moment of the pandemic, which lasted two years or more and which required exceptional measures, even outside the ceiling, as was the Emergency Aid”, he added.