Airport chaos: understand what’s causing days of waiting for flights in Europe | Tourism and Travel

Airports across Europe and the United States have recorded delays, cancellations and various inconveniences for passengers, who wait days to be able to board. The situation, which began with strikes among airline workers in late July, coincides with the region’s summer vacation, a high season for travel.

In Portugal, last Saturday (2), Brazilian comedian Abdías Melo went viral when he mocked the long wait for his flight, saying he hadn’t changed his underwear for 6 days.

“I didn’t take a shower, I stink. It’s absurd. My armpit is stinking. And they don’t do anything. They just say: ‘let’s solve it’. Then, they book a flight, give the boarding pass, cancel. poop at home. I’m stuck, not pooping”, he said.

According to Portuguese media, on Saturday, 65 flights were canceled at Lisbon airport. On Tuesday (5), the number dropped to about 30 flights.

Furthermore, Paris, Madrid, London, amsterdamGermany and even the United States in America are also facing the same problemsays the director of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) Transport, Marcus Quintella.

Delayed or canceled flight: see what passenger rights

see what passenger rights Overseas purchases: know when you need to pay tax and how to do it

There are some reasons that led to the scenario narrated by Melo, points out Quintella:

resumption of travel after the stoppage of the pandemic which, now in July, is driven by the summer vacation in the region;

which, now in July, is driven by the dismissal of qualified professionals due to low demand in the pandemic, with slow rehiring;

rise in cases of respiratory disease either by Covid-19 itself or by the flu, during the European winter he removed some employees, who took a long time to return to work;

either by Covid-19 itself or by the flu, during the European winter he removed some employees, who took a long time to return to work; Crew dissatisfaction with high workload causing the strikes for better conditions and more advantageous wages .

The expert reports that the expectation for a full recovery of the sector was only in 2024 and not now, hence the lack of preparation.

Quintella’s own son was one of the passengers who experienced this problem. He returned to Brazil from London this Tuesday (5) after a delay of about 8 hours in his flight.

BIGGEST SPHERE IN THE WORLD: construction will open in Las Vegas for concerts and events

I’m going to Europe, now what?

There is no timeline for when the issue will be resolved.says Quintella.

The tendency is for airlines to enter into an agreement with their contractors, as the strike is more costly for them, he says. Companies have, for example, to pay food vouchers, depending on the passenger’s waiting time in case of postponement, and compensation that can be claimed.

Until then, it is important to go to the airport prepared for hours of waiting and for a possible flight cancellation. It is worth researching nearby hotels and understanding how they have vacancies. You may need to stay.

The family that traveled the world for 22 years in a 1928 car

2 of 2 The airline’s crew announced another 12 days of strike throughout the month of July in Spain, in the European summer — Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca The airline’s crew announced another 12 days of strike throughout the month of July in Spain, in the European summer — Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Ryanair and EasyJet crew strikes began on June 24 and Friday (1), respectively. In the six days before the strike, more than 1,200 flights were delayed or cancelled.

The union Union Sindical Obrera (USO) also stated that Ryanair employees planned stoppages in three four-day periods: from 12 to 15 July, from 18 to 21 July and from 25 to 28 July in the ten Spanish airports where the Irish company operates.

Dozens of flights were canceled at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, where firefighters have been on strike since Thursday (30). The authorities had to reduce, as a precaution, the number of leads, which affected 20% of flights that have Paris as their origin or destination.

According to local news sites, workers are expected to continue their strike between July 8 and 10.

British Airways said it would cancel 10,300 flights through October due to staff shortages. Due to the pandemic, the company cut about 10 thousand jobs. Its summer flight schedule has been reduced by 13%. Before the downturn, the company operated around 850 flights a day, reports the news agency France Presse.

At the end of June, the Netherlands announced that it would limit the number of flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to 440,000, compared to the pre-pandemic capacity of 500,000, according to France Presse.

Because of the long waiting times for passengers, the Fraport company has already rehired nearly 1,000 new ground service employees after cutting around 4,000 during the pandemic, the Reuters news agency said on Wednesday (6).

Still, the company expects the disruptions due to a shortage of workers to continue for the next two to three months.

On the country’s first weekend since the end of the pandemic restrictions, Independence Day, on July 4, some companies recorded delays in almost a third of flights. About 50% more than the average of other months.

Although flight delays are a growing problem, there are no indications that Brazil will go through the same situation, points out the director of FGV Transportes, Quintella.

he explains that the sector in Brazil is very different from that in Europe, having a smaller movement. The country also had fewer layoffs during the pandemic compared to international airlines, not suffering as much from staff shortages these days.

In the United States, for example, the market is more similar. Still, he explains that flight cancellations and postponements are more controlled in the country than in Europe.

Offer of domestic flights exceeds pre-pandemic period for the 1st time, says Anac

New passport model, check:

See what the new passport model looks like

Will you travel alone? women give tips

Here’s how to get your passport: