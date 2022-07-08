Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Coppola mourn James Caan’s death

Veteran stars and winners of the Oscar Al Pacino and Robert DeNirostars of the classics of Francis Ford Coppola The Godfather and The Godfather Part IIrespectively, paid their respects to co-star James Caan. The actor died on Wednesday night (6)aged 82 years.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and lifelong friend”said Pacino. “It’s hard to believe he won’t be in this world anymore because he was so alive and challenging. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I will miss him.”.

More succinctly, De Niro stated: “I’m really, really sad to hear about Jimmy’s departure”.

To Deadline, Coppola also expressed his feelings about the death of the actor. “Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any movie figure I’ve ever known. From those early days, working together on Badly Traced Paths [filme de 1969], and for all the accomplishments of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”said the filmmaker.

