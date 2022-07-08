Alura offers free course in Java programming with 30 thousand places

Beginners in the world of technology can guarantee a spot in the free online course on the Alura platform. There are 30,000 opportunities for those who want to learn Java programming. The program will have five free classes. From start to finish, students will learn to build a project from scratch.

Alura is recognized in the technology world, mainly for being a broad learning community. There are several courses for those who want to improve their resume. The good news is that now more people will have the chance to study for free and without leaving home.

Java programming

Java programming is one of the most demanded by the technology market today. Just a quick search on job sites to find several offers in all levels of knowledge, that is, from junior to senior.

Alura’s course is an immersion in Java. This means that if you want to get into technology, but are afraid of not understanding anything about programming, this first contact will make all the difference.

Classes will take place between the 18th and 23rd of July. There are five free and remote classes! It’s a fantastic opportunity to build a Java project and even add that experience to your portfolio.

The platform is expected to receive around 30,000 entries. To participate, just access the Alura website and follow the steps that are very intuitive. It is necessary to fill in a quick form, after which the candidate will receive an e-mail with the registration confirmation.

Participants are also invited to join a Discord group for the Java programming immersion course. This will be an opportunity to exchange experience with other participants and even to clear specific doubts with Alura instructors.

