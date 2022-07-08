Amin Khader reveals that he suffered aggression from Alexandre Frota: “he screamed in pain”

A month after being fired from Record, Amin Khader revealed behind-the-scenes details of Hora do Venenoso

247 – A month after being fired from Record, Amin Khader revealed details of the backstage of Hora do Venenoso, a painting he did alongside Tino Junior, at Balanço Geral in Rio de Janeiro. The information is from the Na Telinha portal.

In an interview with Danilo Gentili for The Noite, the promoter said that he has already been attacked on the journalistic program and also on other attractions of Edir Macedo’s station, such as BOFE de Elite.

“Alexandre Frota’s tapas were real. it hurt. I asked not to hit, I had even had an implant done. I screamed in pain”, revealed the famous on The Night, which will be shown this Thursday (7) on SBT.

