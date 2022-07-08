Ana Castela: 18-year-old ‘boiadeira’ bursts ‘Pipoco’ in the sertanejo wave that exalts the agro | Song

The sound of the horn opens the way and Ana Castile introduces herself: “Hello boys, this is the cowboy”. So begins “Pipoco”, a song that breaks the top of the streaming charts in Brazil.

At the age of 18, Ana became the tip of a new country entourage. They are artists who sing the pride of the agro and mix the “raw mod” with electronic styles.

Alongside her are rising artists such as Luan Pereira, Léo & Raphael, DJ Chris no Beat and Us Agroboys.

“Pipoco”, currently in 4th place on Spotify in Brazil, yielded memes about the confusing diction of MC Melody, the track’s guest singer. But the owner of the cattle is Ana Castela, icon of young fans who dance with hats and boots on TikTok.

Ana Flávia Castile was born in Amambai (MS) and was raised in neighboring Sete Quedas, on the border with Paraguay. Her grandparents owned a farm on the Paraguayan side. Between the two countries, the girl learned to ride a horse, bicycle and motorcycle.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Ana started posting cover videos on YouTube. The repertoire consisted of pop, acoustic rap and country singers. Her favorite artists were Melim and Anavitória.

But the beginning was not secular. “I really like singing gospel. I started singing in church. I had a choir with my friends called Coração de Maria, when I was 15, 16 years old”, she says.

The image that made the eyes of future managers shine was neither gospel nor pop covers. Ana posted a short video singing “Chew Bee”, by the countryman Loubet, while riding a horse.

Rodolfo Alessi, composer and singer of the duo Fabinho and Rodolfo, discovered that the girl was the daughter of a friend of his from Sete Quedas. He was setting up a business with Raphael Soares, from the duo Léo and Raphael.

They became partners in the production company Agroplay, already eyeing the new vein of odes to livestock and the countryside with modernized mods.

At the beginning of 2020, Léo and Raphael were on the rise with “Agro é top”. It’s an anthem of agribusiness, with the refrain “agro is top, agro is chic, agro is show, agro is us”. In “Os Meninos da Pecuária” they continue defending the sector: “It is no wonder that GDP starts with P, for livestock”.

“Agro was the only branch that didn’t stop in the pandemic. It’s the branch that feeds the world and sustains Brazil. And we said: man, we have to take this to music”, justifies Léo.

Since they support agribusiness, is there financial support from the sector? “No, that was our flag, but without anyone’s support, there’s no entity (supporting it)”, Léo replies.

After reaping success, they saw fertile ground to sow. The partners opened Agroplay and bet on Ana Castela. In addition to managers, they also became co-authors of her songs.

The first shot was already on target. “Boiadeira” came out in February 2021 and scored. Still wearing braces on her teeth and pimples on her face, Ana Castela sang about a girl who left the big city for the countryside: “Her makeup is now dust”.

The little girls and playboys in town always do poorly in lyrics.

Léo and Raphael set up a sequel to “Os Menino da Pecuária” alongside Ana Castile.

“As Meninas da Pecuária” has a stomping beat and the description of the woman who “lives the work of cattle, Hilux or horses”. Another success.

Asked about the theme of the songs, Ana repeats the economic narrative: “Because Brazil is agro. Everything: the meat we eat, what we buy in the market, it’s all agro.”

The young woman gives other reasons: “And the people like it. Those who ride horses, the girls with the three drums and the long lasso (equestrian competition modalities), those who work and live on the farm, there is no one who doesn’t like this rough side.”

The sertanejo that extols the life and work of the countryside is far from being a novelty – it is the DNA of the style. In the last decade, there was a wave of “brute” sertanejo with Bruno and Barretto, Jads and Jadson, João Carreiro and Capataz and others.

The “hat gang”, as they are called in the market today, have other artists on the road for longer, such as Loubet, Anthony and Gabriel and Bruna Viola.

But the new group extols the tradition of the countryside while shamelessly incorporating external elements into this field, from funk to acoustic rap.

“Neon”, released by Ana Castela in September 2021, has a slightly electronic beat and the message that the “brute woman can also roll and be bagaceira”.

Journalist and researcher GG Albuquerque noted, in an article for the website I Hate Flash, that “(the agribusiness) operates as a propaganda machine for the agricultural industry, often appropriating discourses and narratives from marginalized musical genres, such as funk” .

After “Boiadeira” won a successful remix by São Paulo DJ Lucas Beat, Agroplay launched a new artist: DJ Chris no Beat, specialized in this mix of funk, EDM and agro. Among other hits, he broke through with Ana Castela and Luan Pereira’s “Juliet e Chapelão”.

‘Pipoco’ and Melody’s clothes

The new entourage of agro has several hits, but none had reached as far in Brazil as “Pipoco”. It is the only one that Ana Castela also signs as a composer.

“I came up with the idea of ​​speaking at the beginning, of ‘get ready’ and of talking about the (brand) Kanadá hat. Even that worked, the company marked us”, she says.

Ana and Melody embody rural, fun and younger versions of current popstars like Anitta and Luisa Sonza.

“I listen to a lot of country people – Israel and Rodolffo, Hugo and Guilherme, Marília Mendonça. But I also listen a lot to Luisa Sonza, Anitta, Ludmilla. My style is not just in the agro. I listen to everything and a little more”, says Ana.

In the clip, the teenagers dance in a nightclub setting and ride horses in a rural setting.

The exchange was real. “I took my clothes to make Melody’s more country style. All the clothes she wears in the video are mine, apart from the crop tops and shorts. We’ve been trying them on together.”

“When it came to horseback riding, she didn’t know much, but we explained,” says Ana.

Ana even defends her friend from São Paulo from the comments on social networks about Melody’s diction: “I can actually understand everything she sings”.

Just before breaking out, Ana even entered the Faculty of Dentistry, but dropped out and embarked 100% in music. Playing games on her new PlayStation 5 is one of the few things she can do between gigs and recordings.

One of the current works is “Fazendinha sessions 2”. It’s an encounter with the “acoustic rap” style of the new agro artists.

The first video had Ana Castela, Luan Pereira, Us Agroboy and Léo and Raphael. The musical direction of the project is Eduardo Godoy, who produces all of Ana’s songs and most of the other singers.

“I listen to Poesia Acústica every day, I know all the songs in full. When they said that we were going to record an Acoustic Poetry from the agro, I was so happy”, celebrates Ana.

The young woman says she only got to know São Paulo now, after she became a singer. She played a well-attended show at Villa Country, the main venue for the style in the city.

The conversation ends like this:

g1 – And to Rio, did you go too?

Ana Castile – I never went.