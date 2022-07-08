Analysis: fans embrace São Paulo in the Sudamericana, and the team places itself as a candidate for the title | Sao Paulo

The São Paulo fan understood the club’s moment. And proof of that was the huge party made by the more than 47 thousand fans present at Morumbi before, during and after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, last Thursday, in the 4-1 rout over Catholic University.

Going through a period in which Libertadores became a distant dream, São Paulo embraced the team in the competition that is more viable for a title in the season and, on the other hand, brought back the synergy with the team.

Even with the 4-2 in the first leg and a classification that seemed imminent, the fans packed Morumbi in a gesture that showed, above all, that for them the tournament being played doesn’t matter. What matters at this point is to try to rescue that old São Paulo from its glories.

1 of 4 São Paulo players applaud the crowd after the rout against Universidad Católica — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc São Paulo players applaud the crowd after the defeat of Universidad Católica – Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc

And that spirit reflected on the field. The Tricolor commanded by coach Rogério Ceni showed willingness from the beginning to the end of the match, with a high mark and the incessant search for the goal to make the situation even easier.

Lulled by the corners of the stands, São Paulo opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the game, with Luciano, after Patrick’s pass. The second goal came only in the 49th minute, in a penalty converted by Eder.

At that moment, the party was already established, and São Paulo could enjoy a classification without any surprises and enjoying every moment, something that hadn’t happened for some time.

But it could be even better. And it was…

2 of 4 Goal by Eder in São Paulo vs Universidad Católica — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Eder’s goal in São Paulo vs Universidad Católica — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Games like last Wednesday’s are ideal for testing those who have fewer opportunities during the season. And that’s what Rogério Ceni did. At halftime, he promoted the entries of right-back Moreira and midfielder Talles Costa, who had just recovered from injury.

Moreira needed just 13 minutes on the field to shine. The player received a cross from Patrick and, at first, finished strong to score his first goal for São Paulo professionals, at the age of 18.

In the 22nd minute, it was the coach’s turn to field defender Luizão, a possible starter against Atlético-MG, next Sunday, and Rodriguinho, who had never been related to the main team until then.

And the harmony between the fans and the team was such that everything conspired in favor last Thursday night. Like Moreira, Rodriguinho needed just 13 minutes on the field to score his first goal for the São Paulo professionals.

3 of 4 Rodriguinho celebrates his first goal for São Paulo — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Rodriguinho celebrates his first goal for São Paulo — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The 18-year-old midfielder’s outburst at the celebration and Ceni’s smile on the bench summed up the perfect World Cup night for São Paulo and São Paulo. Fuenzalida’s goal of honor mattered little.

In the quarterfinals, Tricolor will face Ceará, which has 100% success in the Sudamericana. The confrontation will not be the easiest, but the team will have the support of the fans to, who knows, enjoy once again a good classification.

Between problems and solutions, São Paulo is going through the season in a dignified way and giving hope that the end of the year can be happier and with some achievement for the trophy room.

The Copa Sudamericana presents itself as a path to be worked on and valued.

The crowd already understood that…

