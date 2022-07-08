André Mendonça denies deputy’s request to suspend PEC that creates pre-election social package | Policy

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court, denied this Thursday (7th) a request by deputy Nereu Crispim (PSD-RS) whose objective was to suspend the processing of the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) that grants a series of social benefits to eve of the elections.

Nicknamed ‘PEC Kamikaze’, the proposal increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Valley and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers. According to the text, the benefits will be in effect until December this year, right after the election.

When denying the suspension of the PEC procedure, Minister André Mendonça stated that there was “no unequivocal and manifest disrespect for the legislative process”.

“I do not verify the presence of the ‘periculum in mora’, since the eventual appreciation of the PEC by the Chamber of Deputies does not prevent its subsequent annulment, if applicable, on the grounds of violation of the due legislative process”, he stated.

According to the minister, at this moment, there is “presumption of constitutional legitimacy of the acts questioned”.

Mendonça ordered the presidents of the Chamber and Senate to speak out. And he said that “possible reassessment” may occur after the congressional demonstrations.

In the action presented to the Supreme Court and distributed to Minister André Mendonça, Deputy Nereu Cortes listed the points he considers irregular in the proposal:

it interferes with the separation of Powers — since it originated in the Senate, although it is an initiative of the Executive Branch;

“corrupts the mandatory publicity” of budgetary, accounting and tax information on income and expenses;

violates fundamental guarantees, including the protection of administrative probity, morality for the exercise of a mandate, the normality and legitimacy of elections against the influence of economic power or the abuse of the exercise of a function, position or employment in the administration;

harms stability, legal certainty and constitutional soundness, in an abuse of reforming power.

According to him, the processing of the PEC is a “malicious movement”. Cortes refers to the provision that requires the declaration of a “state of emergency” in the country as a way of circumventing the legislation, which prohibits the creation of new social benefits in an election year.

“The recognition of the “State of National Emergency” if inserted in the Constitution, in order to grant the liberating effect of extraordinary multibillion-dollar credits across the country, will trigger unpredictable consequences”, says the deputy.

According to him, this could set a precedent to be evoked in the future by government officials.

“As long as the procedure is tolerated and not suspended or revoked, it can generate a cascading effect throughout the country. From then on, any ruler on duty can invoke the State of Emergency, in any State or Municipality, to create an exception to the Constitution and the protection institute against abuse of political power. Tolerating the procedure is a dangerous precedent, we are with the Democratic State of Law threatened to be harmed, once again”, he wrote.

