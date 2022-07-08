André Mendonça rejects request to suspend processing of the PEC das Bondades

A writ of mandamus was presented this Wednesday, 7th, by deputy Nereu Crispim, together with the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Truckers

André Mendonça has been a minister of the Federal Supreme Court since the appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro



the minister André Mendonçaof Federal Court of Justice (STF), rejected the writ of mandamus presented by the federal deputy Nereu Crispin (PSD-RS), which asked for the suspension of the proceedings of the PEC of Goodness in the Chamber of Deputies. The magistrate’s decision this Thursday, 7, came minutes after the president of the Chamber of DeputiesArthur Lira (PP), suspend the deliberative session that analyzed the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) with a low quorum. According to André Mendonça, the suspension of the PEC proceedings would impact the separation of Powers, being a case that requires “greater judicial caution”. “One cannot take for granted or even trivialize the anticipated integral and complete scrutiny of the normative act, still in the political and democratic construction phase within the Legislative Power, under penalty of freezing the legislative function, constitutionally attributed, primarily, to the Legislative Power. ”.

In the writ of mandamus presented by Nereu Crispim this Wednesday, 6th, together with the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and Celetistas Truckers, the main argument for suspending the processing of the PEC das Bondades it is precisely that the matter “interferes with the separation of Powers, corrupts the mandatory publicity of budgetary, accounting and fiscal information; violates the popular sovereignty of political rights, violating fundamental guarantees and attacks the sovereignty and independence of Brazil”, in addition to harming stability and legal security, among other things.

The document also mentions the risks that the inclusion of the State of Emergency decree can bring to the country, being considered a “dangerous precedent”. “We are with the Democratic State of Law threatened to be harmed, once again”, says part of the petition. The emergency decree is an essential device to enable the creation and expansion of social programs, such as Auxílio Brasil, Auxílio Gás, Pix Caminhoneiro and distribution of vouchers to taxi drivers, within 90 days of 2022 elections. As Jovem Pan showed, the Truckers Parliamentary Front is against the creation of the “Pix Caminhoneiro”, which is one of the social aids to be created with the PEC das Bondades. The assessment is that the benefit does not meet the true demands of the category, being a merely electoral proposal.