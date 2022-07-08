Anitta appears wearing a ‘collar’ with her boyfriend’s name and divides opinions

The singer took over the relationship in June with the music producer and since then, she has shared several clicks with her beloved.

If it’s not to cause, she doesn’t even leave the house. Anitta divided opinions once again, after appearing on Instagram this Thursday (7), wearing a necklace type ‘collar’, where you can read the name of the singer’s boyfriend: music producer Murda Beatz. The two took up dating in early June this year, but had been together for a few months.

In addition to having the name of the beloved, the piece draws attention for being studded with diamonds. Some netizens supported the singer’s attitude. “She’s in love”, “she doesn’t get anything cheesier than that”, “I would do the same”, “All in love”. Others, on the other hand, criticized her for wearing the piece in honor of her boyfriend.

On the same day that the tribute was released, Anitta posted a photo, hanging out on her beloved’s lap at a show where she sang her newest hit “No Mas”. He carried her in his arms as she struck a passionate, smiling pose. In the caption, she wrote: Launch at 0:00.

But Anitta is not the first artist who decides to pay this kind of tribute to her partner, recently the actress Laura Neiva, also wore a ‘collar’ with the name of her husband, actor Chay Suede. The artist published the photo in which she appears with the accessory, in honor of the actor, who turned 30 on June 30. In the photo, she wrote: “To compose with/for him”.