Anitta discovers disease and needs to undergo surgery | famous

This Thursday (07), Anitta used Twitter to talk to the public and warn about a disease that she recently discovered. The famous was celebrating her boyfriend Murda Beatz having accepted his marriage proposal, however decided to take a break to warn fans. She was touring Europe, but returned to the States to propose.

Anitta revealed to the public that she spent nine years suffering, believing she had honeymoon cystitis. However, the singer in Boys Don’t Cry, discovered that he actually suffers from endometriosis. The disease is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows on the outside and may be present in the ovaries, fallopian tubes or intestines. Because of the disease, the famous reported that she cries in pain.

In her report, Anitta vented, outraged at how doctors who never examined her insinuated that she was not taking care of herself in sexual relations. But thanks to a doctor she managed to find out about endometriosis. “Well guys… I went to stay with my father at the hospital that time. I told my dear friend Anja Dra, who runs everything there, that I was in time to die of pain. She took my millionth test and for the millionth time… NO BACTERIA. She never had any of the exams. The doctor (sent by my guardian angel can only), did an resonance in me at the same time and was there. ENDOMETRIOSIS. The next day she took me to an endometriosis specialist. We did the other tests necessary to be sure and there it is”, highlighted Anita.

The singer from Rio also highlighted that in her case, she will need to undergo surgery. “Research, guys. Endometriosis is very common among women. It has several side effects, in each body in a way. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery.” said. “It’s just crying. Search for serious articles on Google (it’s still a ‘kind of’ new subject so there’s not much information) but a specialist doctor will be able to help you. Meanwhile, I’m here counting the days to my surgery. They say it’s pretty simple.” completed Anita.

