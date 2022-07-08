Anitta feels severe pain in the intimate part and receives a diagnosis of disease

Anitta vented about the current health situation and warned women

anita used social networks, this Thursday, the 7th, to update fans about his current state of health. At the height of her artistic career, the muse revealed that she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

The disease consists of an inflammation in the tissue that lines the uterus, causing pain and bleeding when urinating and having sex. Because of this, the Boys Don’t Cry singer revealed that she will need to undergo surgery.

“I’m here at the height of the most unbelievable events of my life, one after the other, like a flurry of blessings. But, it’s not possible to smile because of endometriosis, “said the famous on Twitter.

Still in the outburst, Girl From Rio said that the diagnosis was given by a specialist and alerted her followers saying that the disease is more frequent than imagined. “Endometriosis is very common among women,” the star said.

“It has several side effects, in each body in a different way. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery”, explained Anitta.

“Look for more than one doctor, more than one opinion. If one doesn’t work, go to another. It’s not normal for us to live with this pain forever. Search for serious articles on Google, but a doctor who specializes in this will be able to help you”, added the diva.

