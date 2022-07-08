Anitta says she will undergo surgery after diagnosis of endometriosis | Pop & Art

The singer did not specify the date, but said that the procedure is already scheduled and said that she had “to cancel a lot” in her schedule, since, after the surgery, “you can’t do much effort for a month”.

“You can’t do much for a month. I had to cancel a lot, but it was that or die of pain, not only after the act, but also when menstruating. We needed to act fast. 9 years in this suffering.”

Endometriosis is a gynecological disease that can be extremely disabling, causing severe menstrual cramps, non-menstrual abdominal pain, pain during intercourse, and bowel and urinary symptoms. Furthermore, it can also destroy the dream of millions of women to become mothers.

In her testimony, Anitta commented that she discovered the disease during her stay in the hospital following her father’s treatment, who discovered lung cancer after suffering a stroke and underwent surgery in June.

“Well, guys… I went to stay with my father in the hospital that time. I told my dear friend Anja Dra who runs everything there, that I was in time to die of pain. She did my millionth exam and for the millionth time.. . No bacteria. Never had it in any of the exams. The doctor (sent by my guardian angel can only), did an MRI on me at the same time and it was there. Endometriosis. The next day, she took me to a specialist in endometriosis. We did the other tests necessary to be sure and there it is”, reported the singer, saying that she had another attack of repeat cystitis.

Anitta revealed in 2021 to suffer from inflammation after sexual intercourse.

“Nine years of this soap opera and I’ve tried everything that all types of doctors have ever said. All the tips, advice, techniques that doctors gave or from Google I’ve also tried. And nothing (and 9 years was there was time for me to try solution, huh?) but I was never asked for an MRI. No article, article, website, etc. considers recurrent cystitis as a possible symptom of endometriosis”, the singer said.