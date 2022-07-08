Anvisa prohibits the sale of supplements used to lose weight. See which

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) prohibited the marketing, distribution, manufacture and advertising of two dietary supplements used to lose weight.

This Thursday (7/7), the regulatory authority reported that Lipotramine and Lipozepine, illegally sold mainly on the internet, are banned in the country. In addition, the agency determined the recall of the products.

The Agency had already banned, since April 2022, all products manufactured by the company Guki Nutracêutica Ltda., for non-compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.

“Due to the continuity of irregular advertising of products, which do not have Anvisa approval to claim the slimming function, it was necessary to publish now the ban and specific collection for these two products”, explains Anvisa, in a note.

Products that have a therapeutic indication, for treatment, prevention and cure of diseases or health problems, need to be registered with Anvisa as medicines.

“Anvisa has not approved any weight loss claims for food supplements. Thus, any advertising that conveys this type of allegation is irregular,” the agency said.

