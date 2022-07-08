Anvisa prohibits the sale of two slimming supplements | Health

Lipotramine is one of the slimming drugs banned by Anvisa
The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) banned the sale, distribution, production and advertising of lipotramine and lipozemin, two food supplements illegally marketed as slimming. Products must also be collected. The measure appears in a resolution published in the Official Gazette (DOU) on Wednesday.

Even after the ban, the GLOBO report found ads for these supplements on different e-commerce platforms. The agency had already banned Guki Nutraceutical products in April, but explains that their continued advertising for slimming purposes led to the ban.

“The practice of curbing illegal trade in unauthorized products on the web and electronic platforms is a continuous and permanent effort by the Agency, considering that links and pages can easily change and/or multiply.

It should also be clarified that the inspection of these products at physical points of sale is carried out by local health surveillance and, in addition, by police bodies”, says the note from Anvisa.

According to the agency, products with therapeutic indication must be registered as medicines. In this sense, advertisements that relate supplements to weight loss are irregular.

