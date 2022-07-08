Apple patents a phone with a display that works underwater

Being waterproof, many cell phones already are. But what about working underwater? That seems to be the challenge of a new patent that was registered by Apple with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Specifically, the record mentions a technology capable of eliminating false touches generated by liquids. In this way, the iPhone screen would be optimized for easier use underwater, in heavy rain or even in the shower. The user could perform various actions more accurately, such as typing, taking pictures or selecting an application.

How it works?

The application of the technology varies according to the humidity or volume of water received by the device’s screen surface. That is, the greater the humidity of the screen, the greater the force applied by the user to select or type something.

Upon detecting contact with water, the iPhone screen would automatically switch to pressure mode, similar to Force Touch and 3D Touch technologies. Thus, raindrops would not be able to trigger the device – but a strong touch from the user would.

The document also mentions some changes to the display. The controls would change as per the desired action.

The camera app, for example, would work with three modes: dry, wet and underwater. Depending on the mode, changes will be made to the interface, such as adding or removing some icons and changing the size of buttons, making it easier to identify and activate underwater.

Another interesting point is related to the depth level of the device. With the new technology, the screen would show the user the current depth of the device, warning about the physical limits of the iPhone.

It is important to note, however, that the patent is one of several filed by Apple every year. Its existence does not imply an immediate update on the devices. There is no information about the adoption of the technology.