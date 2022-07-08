Approval of the payroll is a trap and evil with those who win Auxílio Brasil – 07/08/2022

In the flurry of “packages of kindness”, sent by the Bolsonaro government and approved by Congress, the latest is targeted at payroll loans. A payroll loan is one that is made with a guarantee of their own salary, for employees in the private sector, and of the social benefit, for beneficiaries of government social programs, with the bank retaining the monthly installment of the financing, on top of the customer’s payroll .

Sold as an advantage for the borrowers of the payroll loan, the measure poses risks to the financial health of the “beneficiary” and his family, and is an insult to those who receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 monthly or, even, in the coming months, of R$ 600. Committing 40% of income to financing is not advisable for any income level. The maximum considered prudent, and still depending on certain conditions – for example, future income security – is to commit 30% of the income. When it comes to low income, and even more so, in the case of the very low income of the aid, whose daily struggle is to have a plate of food, encouraging the commitment of 40% of the income is evident evil.

In the provisional measure that the Senate approved this Thursday (7), in the form of a bill of conversion, in addition to increasing the limit of income commitment in relation to the monthly installment of the financing, from 30% to 40%, was The range of beneficiaries of social programs eligible for the payroll loan was also expanded. Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, BPC (Continued Benefit Benefit), RMC (Life Monthly Income) were added to INSS retirees and pensioners and civil servants, including military personnel.

The approved matter reinstates another provisional measure, basically with the same content, which was part of the measures to face the effects of the first big wave of the covid-19 pandemic, but lost its validity at the turn of 2021 to 2022. From January to now , payroll loans could not commit more than 30% of the borrower’s income, as determined by the law in force before the pandemic.

In the favorable opinion to the measure, Senator David Alcolumbre (União-AP) mentions the average interest rates, calculated by the Central Bank, charged on payroll loans. These average rates, according to the senator’s text, would be 1.6% per month for public servants, 1.85% monthly for INSS retirees and pensioners, and 2.6%/month for the private sector. .

A bank correspondent from Banco Pan offered, this Friday (8), a payroll loan of R$ 2,046.00 in 24 monthly installments of R$ 160, equivalent to 40% of an aid of R$ 400/month. For this financing, the interest rate, not informed to the interested party, rose to a stratospheric 5.85% monthly, or close to 100% per year. Banco Pan is controlled by BTG Pactual.

Correspondent banking, as defined by the Central Bank, are companies contracted by financial institutions to provide services to clients and users of these institutions. In the case of payroll loans, banking correspondents generally operate through “pastinhas”, a kind of “credit agent” that bridges the gap between potential customers and banks.

Excess and abuse of “pastinhas”, with numerous cases of harassment and misleading promises, mainly to retired elderly and pensioners, made the Central Bank try to regulate the activity in 2011. But the regulation proved to be ineffective in the informal nature of these work. outsourced operators.

The payroll loan world is vast. In 2021, the balance of financing contracts totaled close to BRL 200 billion. Only among INSS retirees, the preferred target audience for the payroll, there were more than 11 million contracts, about half of the total number of retirees.

High interest rates on loans in general, as argued in the financial sector, seek to offset the risk of default, that is, that the borrower fails to pay the installments. The argument is already flawed in origin, as it should be up to the financial institution to prevent, with good selection metrics, the risks of delay or non-payment of installments.

In the case of payroll loans, charging interest that remunerates the institution above basic costs in processing the loan is pure and simple greed. In payroll, the deposit itself is the guarantee of payment, and the risk of default is restricted to the loss of salary or benefit. In this second case, the risk of the institution is linked only to the death of the borrower, when the benefit ceases.

In short, the “goodness” of the MP approved by the Senate is only in quotation marks. Without quotes, it’s more to magnify evil.