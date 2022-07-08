Approved in the selective of State Health charge call

The group claims that the role of pharmacy attendant is being performed by professionals with no experience

Article updated at 19:25 with a note from the State Government

Approved in the reserve framework of the simplified selection process notice for the formation of a reserve record of health professionals and workers, notice No. , summoned 158 professionals in the position of health service assistant, who are working in state pharmacies with no experience.

The group claims that there is a reserve framework for health service assistants, in the role of pharmacy attendant in the selective, but that only 28 professionals were summoned.

One of those approved in the contest, who preferred not to be identified, says that she cannot understand the reason why the neglect is taking place, as the remuneration for both positions is the same.

“The demand for appointments for the pharmaceutical staff is disproportionate to that of pharmacy attendants. Due to the experience in direct action that I had during the pandemic, for every 2 pharmacists, 4 pharmacy assistants are needed. In this way, the coordinators are being almost forced to accept the assigned assistants with no experience because of the high demand”, he said.

The complaint has already been taken to the ombudsman of the Public Ministry of the State of Roraima (MPRR) and for now, those approved are awaiting a response.

Another professional who is waiting to be called, who also did not identify herself for fear of reprisal, told how she is feeling. “All call listings are proceeding as normal and for pharmacy attendant, she stopped. I worked for two years during the pandemic as a pharmacy assistant in the Covid ICU when no one wanted to put themselves at risk. We were only needed in the pandemic and now we are discarded and exchanged?”, asked the question.

In conversation, the professional says that the notice is clear in requiring qualification and time of service in the area, and the health service assistants do not have, but are occupying the vacancies that would be intended for pharmacy attendants.

The report contacted the Government of Roraima, which manifested itself through the following note;