Arauco wants to show that the forest makes money (and in a sustainable way)

Mato Grosso do Sul has become the Brazilian oasis of planted forests, with 263 thousand hectares dedicated to the activity, the largest area in the country and also the one that advances the most. The eucalyptus fields alone have grown 14% a year in the last decade. For the state secretary for the Environment and Economic Development, Jaime Verruck, it is the “cellulose valley in the world”. This condition helps make Brazil a world power in pulp and attracts investment. Grupo Arauco signed an agreement with the state government to build a pulp mill in the city of Inocência. The value: $3 billion.

Arauco has been operating in Brazil since 2002, in the wood segment, and has five industrial plants – three in Paraná and two in Rio Grande do Sul – with a planted area of ​​114 thousand hectares and annual production of 2.3 million cubic meters. The entry into the pulp sector has been studied for five years and is part of the strategy to strengthen Brazilian participation in the group’s business. The numbers are portentous. Operations in 11 countries and 900 thousand hectares of planted forests. Annual production is 12.5 million tons of pulp, 3.7 million cubic meters of solid wood and 9 million cubic meters of panels.

The perspective is to start the works in 2025 and the operation, in 2028, with annual production of 2.5 million tons of pulp. The area occupied by the factory will have 300 hectares, and that of forests to supply it, 318 thousand hectares. To guarantee raw material at the start of production, the company already has 40 thousand hectares cultivated with eucalyptus in the region and which today supply other companies in the sector. Eucalyptus takes at least seven years to reach the cut-off point.

STRATEGY The choice of Inocência for the installation of the new Arauco unit has several reasons. One of them, according to the company’s Director of Development and New Business, Mário José de Souza Neto, is the fact that the fields are flat. “This makes it easier to grow and harvest forests,” he said. They also favor the hot climate and the availability of water. It is not by chance that other large companies in the sector, such as Suzano and Eldorado Brasil, are already nearby. Another positive factor is the proximity to waterways and broad gauge railways, as 95% of production will be exported to China.

The Arauco executive also highlights the local policy to stimulate the sector, such as the State Plan for Sustainable Development of Forests in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul (Profloresta), launched at the end of May. For Mário Neto, the initiative is in line with the company’s sustainability concept, which, according to him, in 2018 became the first company in the sector in the world to employ a carbon neutral method in forest products, “with validation by the global consultancy Deloitte and Price Waterhouse Audit”.

The Arauco factory in Inocência was born under this concept of sustainability, and it goes on. In addition to cellulose, the unit will generate energy from the reuse of biomass, such as bark, lignin and other inputs. The production capacity will be 400 MW, of which 200 MW will supply the industry itself and the 200 MW surplus will go to the free market. “When this energy is placed on the grid and we expand supply, we help to avoid higher prices”, said Mário Neto. Currently, the group generates 780 MW of clean energy.

The project still depends on approval of the environmental licensing, evaluation of the supply of wood and confirmation of the investment by the board. If everything goes as planned, by July 2024 these steps will be completed, maintaining the schedule for the start of the works the following year. In the meantime, the company will assess the impact on the city, even to prepare and train the community to receive the project, as it will also be an opportunity. “The formation of forests and logistics are important, but they are business variables, now we need to establish this dialogue with people”, said Mário Neto.