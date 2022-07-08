Are you eating too much sugar? Find out what the symptoms are

Excess glucose in the blood, known as hyperglycemia, is a condition that can be harmful to health. It can be caused by several factors, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, low quality food or even low insulin in the bloodstream, but it also results from too much sugar.

See too: Are you tired? 12 Powerful Foods That Will Restore Your Energy and Stamina

It is a condition that can get worse and be related to the installation of diabetes in the body. Learn how to identify if you have too much blood sugar.

One of the big problems with excess glucose, or sugar, is when it hits the cardiovascular system. With the high concentration of glucose, the blood fluid becomes more consistent and finds it more difficult to circulate. This poor blood circulation can cause several serious problems to the body’s tissues.

Know if you’re eating too much sugar:

The most common symptoms that appear when you have high blood sugar are as follows:

Frequent urge to urinate;

Somnolence;

Excessive tiredness;

seasickness;

Headache;

Excessive thirst.

Because it is common symptoms in many other diseases, the diagnosis of hyperglycemia is compromised. Patients are slow to understand that something is wrong and do not seek medical help quickly. However, a simple blood test is able to identify the problem with extreme accuracy.

If you suffer from high blood sugar and are already experiencing one or more of the symptoms listed above, seek expert medical advice to deal with the problem.

Are you eating too much sugar? See the prevention and treatment of hyperglycemia

Everyone can and will probably have some symptoms related to high glycemic index. Usually after meals, the blood glucose level rises, but ends up self-regulating a few hours later. Hyperglycemia occurs when blood sugar levels remain high.

To avoid the presence of too much sugar in the blood and all its consequences, it is recommended to pay attention to some habits and tips.

Practice physical activities regularly;

Healthy food with few sugary and industrialized items;

Value for the ideal weight, according to expert analysis;

Make regular appointments and preventive exams.

If diagnosed quickly, hyperglycemia can be dealt with quite effectively. Thus, the patient will be able to lead a common life and without restrictions on food, as long as there is moderation.