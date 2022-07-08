Arrested in Lula’s act is identified and charged by the police for the crime of explosion | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Police identified the man who threw a plastic bottle with an explosive against the act of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Cinelândia, in downtown Rio. He is André Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Brito, 55 years old. According to delegate Gustavo de Castro, holder of the 5th DP (Mem de Sá), the man was charged with the crime of explosion.

The crime provided for in Article 251 of the Penal Code consists of “exposing the life, physical integrity or property of others to danger, by means of an explosion, throwing or simple placement of a dynamite device or substance with similar effects”. The penalty in case of conviction, as stated in the code itself, is three to six years in prison, in addition to a fine.

It was military police officers from the 5⁰ BPM (Praça da Harmonia) who managed to arrest André Stefano. According to the report, the man has no criminal records or an outstanding arrest warrant.

André Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Brito, identified by the police for throwing a plastic bottle with an explosive against the act of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Cinelândia

A kind of homemade bomb with a liquid that smelled like feces was thrown at the venue of the event with the PT’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday. fair (7).

According to the Military Police, a suspect of throwing the artifact was arrested. O g1 found that the suspect arrested is André Stefano Dimitriu. Three witnesses accompanied the PM in the presentation of the man at the police station.

The 2-liter PET bottle with an explosive inside was thrown over the fence surrounding the perimeter. Inside the bottle was a brown liquid, which militants said was feces. The object exploded upon touching the ground. No one was hurt, but there was a beginning of riot.

Then people shouted “out, Bolsonaro”. Organizers of the event called for calm and said there was security in place to protect the protesters.

The former president’s press office said that “two fireworks broke out, causing noise, thrown from outside into the area of ​​the act. There were no feces, they made noise, but no one was injured and there was no riot.” Former President Lula was not yet at the scene of the act at the time of the incident.

Lula participates in an act in downtown Rio

The security scheme at Cinelândia had a metal siding fence approximately 2.5 m high. To enter the perimeter where a stage has been set up in the plaza, supporters must pass a security team search with a metal detector.

This is the second attack by former President Lula during the pre-campaign. In Minas Gerais, a drone released feces and urine on participants in an act in Uberlândia. The owner of the equipment was arrested.

Outside, protesters in support of Lula moved from Candelária to Cinelândia and some streets, such as Araújo Porto Alegre and Evaristo da Veiga streets, were momentarily closed. Some played instruments and carried banners and carnival banners.

Act in downtown Rio, organized by left-wing parties

In the morning, Lula participated in a meeting with representatives of favelas in Rio. Along with the PSB candidate for the government of the state of Rio, Marcelo Freixo, and the candidate for the PT senate, André Ceciliano, he signed the document Plataforma Política das Favelas and Plano de Reduction da Lethalidade Policial, delivered by FAFERJ.

Among the document’s suggestions is the construction of a new plan to reduce police lethality with “wide participation of community leaders in the state”.

The family of Kathlen Romeu, a young woman killed at the age of 24, when she was pregnant, during police action in Complexo do Lins, in July 2021 participated in the meeting.

FAFERJ delivers Political Platform for Favelas and Police Lethality Reduction Plan to Lula