Arruda prepares political project to contest election in October

Arruda has strong allies within the Ibaneis government and may announce his future in the coming days – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Those who know José Roberto Arruda (PL) well bet that the former governor’s desire at this moment is to run again for the Buriti Palace, from which he left in February 2010. Twelve years later, with criminal convictions annulled and political rights recovered, by decision of the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins, Arruda can plan a return. But this project depends on many political factors that go beyond the eligibility condition.

For starters, there is a family discussion. Arruda’s wife, deputy Flávia Arruda (PL), is a pre-candidate for the Senate and has an alliance agreement with Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). This project puts her with a high chance of being elected for an eight-year term. Polls indicate that she is currently the favourite. Arruda’s candidacy for the government undermines these plans because it is very difficult to build two majority candidacies in the same party, within the same family, although it is not impossible.

Arruda doesn’t want to disturb the woman. Flávia Peres assumed the surname Arruda and inherited her husband’s political project, interrupted 12 years ago. When he couldn’t run, she replaced him. She was the deputy on the ticket of Jofran Frejat, in 2014, in the dispute that went to the second round with Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB), when Arruda was prevented by the Justice from running for government because of the conviction for administrative improbity that caused his ineligibility. . The campaign was advanced. Four years later, Flávia applied for a seat as a federal deputy and was elected as the most voted candidate in the Federal District.

Flávia Arruda maintains favoritism in part because of the electorate loyal to Arruda and his political leadership. But the deputy grew up and stood out. She was the first deputy to chair the Joint Budget Committee of the Congress and for a year was minister of Bolsonaro’s Government Secretariat. She acquired a personality of her own. But all this time the two kept their political trajectories inextricably linked.

Another factor is the construction of a government candidacy by splitting the base of Ibaneis. Many of the allies will have to choose sides. This is the case, for example, of the Secretary of Government, José Humberto Pires, a strong man in the current administration and also in the Arruda government. In Communication, the secretary is also the same, the journalist Weligton Moraes. Both are loyal to Ibaneis, but were in the past with Arruda.

President of the PSD-DF, businessman Paulo Octávio, deputy of Arruda’s government, also has dialogue with the two groups. He would have to make a choice.

This division does not interest this group that fears a fratricidal war. But Arruda has been encouraged by many others who advise him to keep going. They say that Flávia Arruda, at 42, is young and has a future ahead of her. These advisers also say that it is a mistake for Arruda to postpone a candidacy that could lose strength over time.

The decision will be evaluated in the coming weeks. The deadline is August 15, the final date for registering candidacies in the Electoral Court. Before that, until August 5, the parties will have to hold their conventions and define their candidacies and coalitions for the majority disputes. It will be days of many conversations and evaluation of the pulse of the election.