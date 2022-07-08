Atlético-MG: away by Covid-19, Ademir is expected to train close to the duel with São Paulo | athletic-mg

Option of offensiveness on the field side, Ademir was absent from the last minute of Galo against Emelec, last Tuesday, for the return of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. By protocol, he will undergo lung and heart tests before being fully released to training.

Due to the proximity of the duel, it is possible that Ademir is not even related to the game against Tricolor Paulista. However, the presence of “Fumacinha” on Wednesday, at Maracanã, against Flamengo – decision of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil is a solid bet.

Ademir even scored two goals in the recent duels between Galo x Flamengo, for the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil, regaining confidence in Turco Mohamed’s squad. According to the CBF health protocol, a player who tests for Covid-19 must now spend five days without training at the club if he does not show symptoms. In case of symptomatic condition, the quarantine is extended to 7 to 10 days, until he ceases the signs of the disease and, of course, tests negative.

In the case of the Atlético-MG x São Paulo duel, there is also a doubt as to whether midfielder Jair will be present in the delegation. The player comes from surgery on his left hand. He trains with protection and the question is whether there will be a risk of compromising the healed injury in the event of a greater impact on the region.