Audi launches A3, A4 and A5 with new lineup of “sustainable engines”

Audi has announced that its A3, A4 and A5 models are getting more modern and efficient engines in a renewal of its lineup. Thus, all models are more powerful and, at the same time, with lower emission of pollutants, in line with the new requirements of phase L7 of the Program for Control of Air Pollution by Motor Vehicles (Proconve).

The official launch of the cars took place at the Interlagos Festival, which takes place from the 7th to the 10th of July. The Audi A3, the best-selling model of the brand in the history of Brazil, received updates to the 2.0 S line TFSI S tronic, available in Sedan and Sportback versions.

It has now risen to 204 horsepower and maintained a torque of 30.5 kgfm, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7s4, with a 48V mild hybrid system.

The A4, on the other hand, also went up to 204 hp and went to 32.6 kgfm of torque, which lowered its time from 0 to 100 km/h from 7s3 to 7s1. The Audi A5 also had the same engine improvements and even comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch S Tronic automatic transmission.

Audi A3 Sedan and Sportback offer standard items such as a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. In the Performance Black version, there are sport and electric front seats and a panoramic electric sunroof, among others.

The Audi A4 Sedan comes in Prestige and S Line versions. The Prestige brings items such as the 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus instrument panel, automatic air conditioning and the Audi drive select system with five driving modes. The S Line, on the other hand, has items such as electric front sports seats, adaptive cruise control, electric sunroof, Full LED headlights and lane departure warning.

Check suggested prices:

A3 Sedan and Sportback

-A3 Sedan 2.0 S line TFSI S tronic (22/22): BRL 269,990.00

-A3 Sportback 2.0 S line TFSI S tronic (22/22): R$ 269,990.00

-A3 Sedan 2.0 Performance Black TFSI S tronic (22/22): R$ 289,990.00

-A3 Sportback 2.0 Performance Black TFSI S tronic (22/22): R$ 289,990.00

A4 Sedan

-A4 Sedan Prestige 2.0 TFSI S tronic (22/22): BRL 294,990.00

-A4 Sedan S line 2.0 TFSI S tronic (22/22): BRL 317,990.00

A5 Sportback

-A5 Sportback S line 2.0 TFSI S tronic (22/22): R$ 351,990.00

