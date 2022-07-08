Audience asks for Maria Beltrão at the ‘Meeting’ instead of Patrícia Poeta | TV

Journalist Maria Beltrão, who commanded “Estúdio i” at GloboNews for 14 years and if prepares to debut in “É de Casa” this Saturday (9), he participated in “Mais Você”, by Ana Maria Braga, on the morning of this Thursday (7). At breakfast, she recalled her years on the pay TV station, spoke about her marriage to lawyer Luciano Saldanha and the expectation for the premiere on Saturdays.

The matter reverberated on social media and many netizens pointed out that the journalist would be a better name to lead the “Meeting” than Patrícia Poeta, the successor of Fátima Bernardes. “Maria Beltrão would agree more at the Meeting, see?!”, wrote a viewer on the twitter. “Maria Beltrão deserved the Meeting, that’s right!” wrote another, on the same social network.

Many people took the opportunity to praise the work by Maria Beltran. “@beltraomaria is so wonderful. It looks like Studio I, what a shame the change. But may everything be amazing and successful, the new venture. May it light up open TV now”, wished Delduque Avelino. “I think Maria Beltrão’s ability to speak to all audiences on all subjects is incredible”, commented Pedro Silva.

In addition to Maria Beltrão, journalists Tiago Oliveira and Rita Batista also take on “É de Casa” this Saturday, alongside Talitha Morette, who remains in the attraction. They replace Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, who left the weekly attraction to take over the “Encontro”, and André Marques and Ana Furtado. Marques left TV Globo after almost 30 years, and the actress is still without projects at the station.

The changes in TV Globo’s morning schedule began on Monday (4). After the departure of Fátima Bernardes from the “Encontro” – the presenter will lead “The Voice Brasil”, Patrícia and Manoel are now in charge of the attraction, but not without criticism: the presenter was called “forced” by the public and the broadcaster itself was accused of “reducing” Manoel Soares to a simple assistant.

