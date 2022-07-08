Axl Rose apologizes for ‘vocal problems’ and says he’s ‘following medical advice’

As we tell you here, the first of the two shows that Armas e Rosas held in London last weekend was chaotic for fans. And, more than that, it was not the first time that Axl Rose had problems the last few days.

On that occasion, in addition to technical failures that interrupted the performance of some songs, the audience had to deal with delays in entering the venue and even for the beginning of the presentation.

According to the Telegraph, the singer had an anxiety attack before going on stage and it was necessary for the organizers to allow the singer to sleep overnight inside the stadium so that he could calm down.

Faced with the negative repercussion of the opening night in the English capital and the postponement of the presentation that the band would make in Glasgow last Tuesday (5), Axl went yesterday (7) to Twitter to explain what is happening.

The singer thanked fans for their support and apologized for the inconvenience and cancellations, also giving details about his health status (via Whiplash):

I would like to thank everyone for the well wishes! It’s a much appreciated attitude! We apologize for the inconvenience of delaying [o show] in Glasgow. I’m following medical advice, resting, working with singing teachers to resolve vocal problems. Everything seems to be moving forward. Thanks again everyone for your interest! At the end of the day what matters is giving the fans the best of ourselves and that’s what me, the band and the crew are focused on. See you in Munich!!

The Guns N’ Roses show in Germany that Axl referred to is scheduled for today (8) at the Olympiastadion. Check out the tweet at the end of the article!

Axl Rose’s vocals leave something to be desired

As we said above, in addition to the problems in London, recently a TikTok went viral showing a dubious performance, at least, by Axl during a GNR concert in Norway.

At the time, the vocalist had difficulties to deliver the high notes of “Bem Vindo a Selva” and a user of the social network compared him to the character Herbert, the perverted old man from Family Guy (Family Guy).

Guns N’ Roses Tour

In addition to slash and Axl Rose, the GNR reunion tour features bassist Duff McKaganthe guitarist Richard Fortusthe drummer Frank Ferrer and the keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

In September, the group – which promises to work on recording the successor to Chinese Democracy (2008) — will arrive in Brazil for ten performances. The first date is scheduled in Manaus for 09/01 at Arena Amazônia.

From there, the group goes to Recife (09/04), Rio de Janeiro, where it performs at Rock in Rio on the 8th, Goiânia (11), Belo Horizonte (13), Ribeirão Preto (16), Florianópolis (18) , Curitiba (21), São Paulo (24) and Porto Alegre (26).

