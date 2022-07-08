Balbuena’s posture pleases Corinthians and leaves the defender’s return for details

Everyone is happy with the possibility of the return of Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena to the Corinthians: the fans, the Corinthians board and the defender.

And this attitude of the athlete, in getting excited about returning to Timão, has helped in the negotiations for him to leave Dynamo Moscow, Russia, and hit Alvinegro from Parque São Jorge.

Balbuena has a contract with the Russian team until June 2025, but FIFA authorizes players from teams from Russia and Ukraine to agree with other teams around the world until June next year, due to the war the countries have been living in since February.

The Paraguayan, even, would have already communicated to his current team the desire to leave. The player’s family does not feel comfortable living in a place that is at war, even with Russian territory being the least affected in the conflict, so far. Added to this is the defender’s excitement with the possibility of wearing the Alviengra shirt again.

Now, for Balbuena’s return to Timão to be confirmed, some details need to be settled, the main one being the business model.

There is a possibility that the Paraguayan will try a friendly termination with Dynamo Moscow and settle for longer with Corinthians. If that doesn’t happen, the tendency is for him to come back using the ‘war clause’, but with a contract only until June of next year with the Corinthians.

This Friday (8), Timão will carry out an open training session at Neo Química Arena, where forward Yuri Alberto will be made official. The Parque São Jorge team thinks of delivering another surprise at the event and there is a possibility that it will be Balbuena’s announcement.

Corinthian management knows that signing this type of business in a quick time frame is difficult, they have marketing actions as a card up their sleeve if they can’t make Balbuena’s return official, but they dream of having things lined up in a timely manner.

The advance for Balbuena to return to Corinthians took place at the beginning of last week, when the staff of the alvinegra team met with representatives of the defender, in Buenos Aires, where the Brazilian club faced Boca Juniors, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Upon contact, the conversation between the parties flowed well. It was there that the Corinthian leadership was communicated about the defender’s excitement about returning to the São Paulo team, being able to even act in the negotiations, asking to leave Dynamo Moscow.

The arrival of the Paraguayan comes to fill a gap left by João Victor, who last Thursday (7th) was announced as a reinforcement for Benfica, from Portugal.

Fabián Balbuena played for Timão between 2016 and 2018, after standing out for Libertad, from Paraguay. For the People’s Team, the defender made 136 matches. In the period, he won three titles, the São Paulo in 2017 and 2018, and the Brasileirão in 2017.

Shortly after winning the 2018 State Championship, the player transferred to West Ham, from England, who paid the athlete’s severance pay, which was R$18 million.