ballerinas were fired before debuting on TV

The new wave of layoffs in the Faustão na Band program – with between 40 and 50 people being laid off in the last week – opened up a crisis that has been happening gradually in recent months.

This column of splash has already reported several dismissals of dancers since the debut of Fausto Silva in January on the channel. In this new wave of terminations, four dancers who didn’t even debut on TV were fired. They were rehearsing and getting ready for their first appearance on the show, but with the staff cut they were warned that they wouldn’t have the long-awaited opportunity.

A person close to one of the newcomers told this columnist that the shutdown was a big surprise. “She even showed on social networks that she was rehearsing, and one day she sent me a photo saying it was a dream, but that she would not follow it. Soon after, the news of the layoffs came,” he said.

Sought, the Band did not want to comment on the dismissal of the dancers.

The station maintains the same position as other times it was sought about the departure of dancers from Faustão’s program.

Fausto Silva among the fired dancers, Caroline Alves (far right) and Juliana Acácio (far left). Image: Playback/Instagram

The wave of layoffs has been going on since March. In May, this column reported that the dancers were quite discouraged and worried about the future. In addition, due to the high volume of recordings, they had to rehearse at alternative times and complained of exhaustion.

By the beginning of June, 12 dancers had already been released, but nine joined the team. The idea behind the production and direction of “Faustão na Band” was to put an end to supposed comparisons of the routine that dancers took at Globo. Dancers who went with Fausto Silva to the new station were dissatisfied with the changes. The “renovation” took place, according to sources in the column, to “end addictions and create a new climate” behind the scenes.

the columnist of splash Guilherme Ravache published a report stating that Faustão tried to defend his team. According to Ravache’s text, people close to the presenter explained that, in the first few months, he accepted to reduce his salaries to guarantee the structure he considered ideal, in the expectation that publicity would increase. The numbers did not improve and the cuts began to happen.

After the layoffs at Band, F5 reported that from 2023 onwards, the Faustão program should no longer be aired from Monday to Friday, having its frequency reduced.