Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) sells properties with up to 84% discount in July – Money Times

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)through Your Property BB platformmade available 3.1 thousand new offers of houses, apartments and commercial buildings for the month of July.

With discounts of up to 84%, properties can be purchased on the bank’s platform through the direct salewith values ​​between R$ 9.9 thousand and R$ 24.1 million.

According to Banco do Brasil, properties are available in all regions of the country, with emphasis on the states of Goiás, Paraíba and Piauí.

Some of Properties for sale resumed, but are still busy. Because of this, the person interested in acquiring a unit must stick to the characteristics of the property, which can be consulted at Seu Imóvel BB.

In Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, a residence with an area of ​​1,600 square meters is on sale for R$ 1.4 million – which represents a 30% discount on the appraised value.

According to Seu Imóvel BB, the property, which is unoccupied, has six bedrooms, five of which are suites, four parking spaces, two bathrooms and a swimming pool.

Fully digital property purchase

For Rodolfo Barros, executive manager of Banco do Brasil, the possibility of selling completely online is one of the main differentials of the platform.

“The company reaches real estate market with the proposal to provide customers with better real estate purchase experiences, with fluid navigation, through a platform with an agile search tool”, he says.

To find out more about the properties on offer, just access the website and apply the filters according to your interest – region, property type, value or situation (occupied or unoccupied).

