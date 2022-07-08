Banco do Brasil reserves BRL 200 billion for the 22/23 Safra Plan

By increasing the amount destined for agribusiness, BB broke a record, since the amount will be the largest ever provided by the bank to the sector. Know more!

Banco do Brasil confirmed last Tuesday (5) that it will allocate R$ 200 billion to the 2022/23 Crop Plan, created to boost Brazilian rural production. This amount is 48% higher than the amount invested previously, around R$ 135 billion.

By increasing the amount destined for the country’s agribusiness, BB broke a record, since the amount will be the largest ever made available by the bank to the sector, which is one of the most relevant for the Brazilian economy.

Amount made available by Banco do Brasil will serve several programs

Of the amount released, R$ 24 billion will be allocated to family farming, which is monitored by the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf). About R$ 21.1 billion will go to the National Support Program for Medium Rural Producers (Pronamp).

Furthermore, Business Agriculture will receive R$ 110 billion of the R$ 200 billion released by BB. Working and agro securities will have R$ 24.5 billion and other nuclei of the agribusiness chain will be covered with R$ 20 billion.

Safra Plan rates and Banco do Brasil investments

On June 29, the rates of the new Safra Plan were announced at an event held at Palácio do Planalto. For Family Farming, through Pronaf, interest ranges from 5% to 6% per year. Under Pronamp, medium-sized producers will have interest of 8% per year. For large products, the rates will vary between 12% and 12.5% ​​per year.

In the 2021/22 Crop Plan, BB invested R$ 153 billion. Thus, according to the bank’s board, the commitment to family farming was renewed, with more than 325,000 hirings for the segment, out of a total of 580,000.

About the Safra Plan

The Safra Plan was instituted in 2003 to boost Brazilian rural production. Annually, the Federal Government allocates resources for investment or funding, production and marketing of agricultural products.

Finally, the program involves many public policies, especially those aimed at family farming and cooperatives. The objective is for funds to be allocated to small and medium-sized products to become professional.

