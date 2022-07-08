Barbie movie goes viral and becomes a subject on social networks before it even debuts; check out memes

Ever since the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie was announced, audiences have been getting excited on social media. The feature is already being filmed in the United States, and some scenes that have leaked have gone viral. And, of course, they became a meme. Check out some below!
The film is American (and will only premiere in theaters in mid-2023), but, for the joy of Brazilians, one of the recordings records shows Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) running in front of a Brazilian flag. It is not yet known why our country was chosen to appear in the feature, but the jokes have already proliferated through social networks.