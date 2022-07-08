Barbie movie goes viral and becomes a subject on social networks before it even debuts; check out memes

Extra text size AAA

Ever since the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie was announced, audiences have been getting excited on social media. The feature is already being filmed in the United States, and some scenes that have leaked have gone viral. And, of course, they became a meme. Check out some below!

The film is American (and will only premiere in theaters in mid-2023), but, for the joy of Brazilians, one of the recordings records shows Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) running in front of a Brazilian flag. It is not yet known why our country was chosen to appear in the feature, but the jokes have already proliferated through social networks.

the barbie on the 25th of march pic.twitter.com/hZfpBLrK2i — cris dias (@crisayonara) June 28, 2022

Unreleased scenes from the Barbie movie being recorded directly at 44 in Goiânia pic.twitter.com/PbLudnU8xj — Renaissance work (@aisacart) June 28, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling fleeing a trawler in Copacabana pic.twitter.com/IqYQ2cTVKi — lev (@msdxlloway) June 28, 2022

I’m obsessed with trying to unravel the script for the barbie’s movie… what is it that she and Ken were doing at the Madureira fair? pic.twitter.com/TagqUgstIp — LUAN MGP (@luanmgp2) June 28, 2022

