Baseus launches Bluetooth headset with up to 70 hours battery life – Tudo em Tecnologia

Known in Brazil for its great quality products, Baseus has just launched a new wireless headphone, the Bowie H1. It has a beautiful finish with soft leather foam promising a much more comfortable use. In addition, it has buttons on both sides to facilitate volume control and other accesses.

Like other headphones of its kind, the Bowie H1 comes equipped with a noise cancellation system of up to 40dB. According to Baseus, the technology combines dual-mic feedback and feedforward. There’s also a transparency mode that lets you hear what’s going on around you while listening to your music.

Another highlight of this headphone is its 40mm sound driver that delivers 360 stereo audio with excellent quality. Another highlight is the large 400 mAh battery that promises a maximum autonomy of 40 hours of use with noise cancellation activated or up to 70 hours of common use. Also, it supports fast charging and Bluetooth 5.2 for a much more stable connection.

Main specifications:

Premium construction with soft leather finish

Active noise cancellation up to 40db

transparency mode

Bluetooth 5.2

Low latency in games

adaptive fit

Buttons on both sides for ease of use

