‘BBB 10’ champion, Marcelo Dourado gets annoyed at having a name associated with reality: ‘I can’t get rid of’

Champion of “BBB 10”, Marcelo Dourado made an outburst on social networks about having his name always associated with the program. The jiu-jitsu fighter and black belt revealed that he no longer wants to be remembered as an ex-BBB member and criticized the press that keeps remembering his participation in the two editions of the reality show (he also participated in “BBB 4”).

“c$%¨&*, bro. There’s not a story that doesn’t talk about me that doesn’t have ‘BBB’ in the middle. What a sad thing. Even if I try, I live in an infinite cesspool of repetition of reality. Everything ends up in entertainment. Help, I’m stuck in the past,” he tweeted.

“The f**k @ is that I don’t make money from it, I can’t get rid of it and it ends up interfering in other areas where I could win. I’m stuck. I accept or kill myself. So I should tattoo ‘ex bbb’ on my forehead and be happy. be 90 years old and only be remembered for that. Calm down, I’ve gotten used to the idea. But I won’t agree or accept it for myself. They take advantage and make money from it, I don’t”, he continued.

Last Wednesday, Dourado made headlines again in the media for winning and winning the Amazon Abu Dhabi jiu-jitsu championship belt at age 50.

Dourado already has titles such as three-time Brazilian champion in gi, two-time champion without gi, two-time South American champion, two-time master champion and vice-champion of the jiu-jitsu world.

Former “BBB 4”, Marcelo Dourado returned in the tenth edition and won Photo: Fred Rozário / Rede Globo / Disclosure Juliana lived a romance with Marcelo Dourado in “BBB 4” Photo: Jaq Joner / Arquivo/TV Globo