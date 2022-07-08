Be careful or scammers can withdraw BRL 1,000 from your FGTS

The creation of the account in the app, to withdraw the FGTS, is done automatically, even if the worker does not ask for it to be released.

Nothing escapes scammers. This is said, because the withdrawal of R$ 1,000 from the FGTS is in the crosshairs of criminals. In short, they take advantage of security flaws in the Caixa Tem app to steal the money. In view of this, check out all the details and what Caixa says about it below.

Security flaw leads to FGTS theft

In an interview with UOL Economia, Mathias Naganuma, a cybersecurity specialist, says that the Caixa Tem app is not secure. “Although it has identity validation steps, there are several security flaws that leave room for fraudsters to act”, said.

Furthermore, Naganuma explains that “For example, many criminals gained access to Caixa Tem using a printed photo of the victim.“. Another problem is that the creation of the account in the app, to withdraw the FGTS, is done automatically, even if the worker does not ask for it to be released.

“Therefore, the first recommendation is to install Caixa Tem and register. With this, it is possible to identify if someone has already opened an account in your name and minimize the risks of fraud. If you cannot register because there is already another registered user, you will have to go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch”explained Naganuma.

What does the box say?

In a note sent to UOL, Caixa said that “continuously improves security criteria for accessing its applications and financial transactions”. In addition, the bank states that it adopts the best market practices in the Caixa Tem app.

Therefore, with the constant improvements that effect the app, failures like these in which criminals steal the FGTS should not occur. Among the security functions that Caixa says it adopts are data validation, password authentication, document validation and the second authentication step.

“The bank clarifies that all information on suspected fraud is considered confidential and exclusively passed on to the Federal Police, for analysis and investigation”, quote the box.

Therefore, if the citizen has problems withdrawing the FGTS, Caixa requests that he go to a bank branch, with his CPF and photo ID. “In the event of an unrecognized movement, the disputes are analyzed by a specialized team and, in the case of valid cases, the amount is reimbursed”, concludes Caixa.

