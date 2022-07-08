Before Lula’s act, 217 notables support Molon’s candidacy for the Senate – 07/07/2022

The dispute over the right to have the support of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the candidate for the Senate in Rio remains fierce. On the one hand, 49 intellectuals identified with the left signed a letter asking Congressman Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) to withdraw from the pre-candidacy. On the other hand, the manifesto encouraging Molon to remain as a candidate for the Senate reached 217 signatures today.

All this movement happened before Lula and Alckmin’s rally, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

According to the PT, there is an agreement with the PSB according to which the PT members agreed to support the candidate for governor of the pessebist Marcelo Freixo, as long as the party nominates the candidate for the Senate. Molon’s group denies that there is an agreement on these terms and that’s why he resists leaving the race for the senator seat, since he is better in the polls of voting intention (in the latest Real Time Big Data survey, he appears in second, with 14%, against 18% for Romario). Ceciliano figures with only 4%.

Says the manifesto in favor of the presidential candidate’s candidacy for the Senate: “Alessandro Molon stood out nationally as a federal deputy for always being at the forefront of battles in defense of human rights and fair and egalitarian economic development. ecological and energy transition in the search for a new paradigm of environmental protection. All these guidelines are essential for our future as a nation, and must be debated with public opinion and taken to the Senate”.

Artists such as Fernanda Montenegro, Caetano Veloso, Marcelo Adnet and Wagner Moura had already signed the text. Also intellectuals and notables such as Frei Betto, Conrado Hubner and Jurandir Freire Costa signed the manifesto.