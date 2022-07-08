Bella Campos, the Muda de Pantanal, enjoys the beach and bar with co-workers in Rio de Janeiro: “their beer”

The muse took advantage of the day off on a sunny day to keep her tan and replenish her vitamin D

The actress Bella Camposwho is currently on the small screen living mute character gives 9 pm plot, shared with his fans and followers moments of leisure he had last Wednesday (6). THE artist took advantage of the sunny afternoon and posed in a bikini on the carioca sand. Us stories of your Instagramshe posted photos wearing a flowery printed bikini.

THE Swamp seedling enjoyed the day in the company of the castmate of the new version of the soap opera, Lucas Letowhich interprets the character Marcelo. Who was also with the two was the actor Carlos Silbergwho recently participated in the 7pm plot The More Life, the Better! After the beach day, the friends took pictures at a bar. in the caption, Bella Campos he wrote: “their beer”.

On the same day at night (6), during the showing of the chapter of wetlandthe telenovela’s viewers sighed deeply in love with the marriage proposal scene made by Tiberius (Guito) The Muda (Bella Campos). In the images, the pawn knelt in front of the beloved with the engagement ring that was from your mother and did the long awaited marriage proposal.

“This ring belonged to my mother. I promised that I would only give it to whoever made my heart skip a beat… I confess that, after traveling around the world, I had already agreed to take it with me to the coffin”he said. “What can I say, Tiberius? You rescued me for life… You taught me what respect was… What love was… And I want to feel, forever, the way I feel when you look at me.she replied.