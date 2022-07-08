Bella Campos, the Muda de Pantanal, poses in a bikini and shows off her body on a beach day

Success as Muda in the remake of Pantanal, the actress Bella Campos took advantage of the break in the recordings of the soap opera to enjoy the sunny day on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. In a record made by the actor Lucas Letowho plays Marcelo in the plot, it is possible to see the famous woman all full, squandering her defined tummy.

To enjoy the moment of leisure, the artist wore a bikini with a floral print, highlighting her beautiful curves and a lot of beauty. In addition to Lucas, Bella Campos was also accompanied by the actor Carlos Silbergwhich was recently on the air in How Much More Life, Better.

The other day, the actress shared a click in Mato Grosso do Sul, where the soap opera was recorded. In the image, Bella appears wearing a strapless bikini and doing charm. “Missing a Pantanal sun already”he captioned, as he said goodbye to the region.

In your Instagramwhere he has more than 324 thousand followers, The actress is always sharing beautiful photos. Recently, even the entertain prepared a list gathering 8 times in which the interpreter of Muda in ‘Pantanal’ showed her powerful curves on social networks. Click here to view!

Bella Campos debut on TV

The character Muda em Pantanal marks the debut of Bella Campos on TV. In an interview with Glamurama, the actress told how her trajectory was until she got the role in the soap opera. She explains that, before starting in the artistic world, worked in the cafeteria of a theater in Cuiabá.

“I believed that being an actress was something very far from my reality. Although I always hear from people from an early age that I should try something in this way. I didn’t have access to the profession”she said. “I managed to get an interview with a modeling agency in the city. It didn’t take long for the first publicity test to come.”he recalled.

After that, the young woman moved to São Paulo. There, she began to dedicate herself to studies to become an actress. In 2021, Bella was cast in the new season of ‘Malhação’, but, in that edition, the soap opera was canceled after 27 years on the air. His talent, however, drew attention on the network.

After doing some auditions, she got the role to play Muda in the remake of ‘Pantanal’. Still recording scenes from the soap opera, the artist already has plans for new works as an actress.

“Although I’m already analyzing some tests, I’m still focused on Muda’s plot. We still have a few months of recording left, and then I just want to be able to continue living off my art.”she said.

