“Best day of my life”, says Felipão backstage at Athletico’s classification in Libertadores; watch | athletico-pr

Athletico released the backstage of the qualification to the quarterfinals of Libertadores against freed , on Tuesday, in Asunción. Hurricane came out behind, but sought a 1-1 draw at the end, at Defensores Del Chaco, in the second round of the round of 16.

Before the match, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari walks among the athletes and asks them to “not give the ball away and turn their backs” in some replacement during the game. Afterwards, the commander opens the video in the traditional speech with athletes and staff in the locker room, after the spot is won.

Excited, the 73-year-old coach, five-time champion for Brazil in 2002, sentences:

It’s the best day of my life, guys. By God in heaven. It’s group. When everyone is aware that the group wins, we will always go after these guys. — Felipão, to Hurricane Live

Felipão took over Athletico in the final stretch of the group stage, with Hurricane lantern in the bracket, with four points. The team won the two remaining games – Libertad 2-0 and Caracas 5-1, both at Arena da Baixada – and qualified second in group B.

In the round of 16, Hurricane met Libertad and advanced in a sweaty way: a 2-1 victory in Baixada and a 1-1 draw in Paraguay, with Rômulo’s goal at the end. Athletico had not reached the quarterfinals since 2005.

Captain Pedro Henrique, in a speech before the match, reinforces that players need to “communicate” on the field.

– We had courage against Palmeiras and it worked. We won. Courage to have everything you have to do. Makes it easy for your partner. Don’t stop playing. The referee won’t miss anything, we’re going to arrive strong. Let’s put our name in the club’s history – says the defender.

Who also stands out is the striker Rômulo. He came on in the 30th minute of the second half in place of Vitor Roque and scored the qualifying goal in the 44th minute. After Khellven’s cross, he tried twice to swing the net and become the hero of the match.

– Happy as hell. I was already focused for the penalties – commented the athlete in the corridor of the stadium.

In the halls of the stadium, the ecstasy is total among all the athleticans, who chant positive words and sing songs in support of the club. Also noteworthy is the representation in the speeches of defender Dedé and striker Pablo.

Athletico faces whoever advances from Fortaleza and Estudiantes. The teams drew 1-1 at Castelão. The return is this Thursday, at 21:30, in Buenos Aires. The quarter finals are scheduled from August 2nd to 4th (outward) and August 9th to 11th (return). The team with the best campaign decides at home.