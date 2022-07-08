Bitcoin up 6% as traders bet on Fed U-turn in 2023 and technical indicator showing light at end of tunnel

|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 21,527.95
|+4.7%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,214.62
|+2.4%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 237.91
|+0.1%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.346360
|+4.4%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.466919
|-0.1%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|AAVE (AAVE)
|US$ 68.84
|+8.3%
|Polygon (MATIC)
|US$ 0.563665
|+7.3%
|Chain (XCN)
|US$ 0.093144
|+6.6%
|Neo (NEO)
|$9.11
|+5.9%
|DeFi Chain (DFI)
|$1.03
|+5.8%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Tenset (10SET)
|$3.78
|-8.1%
|Evmos (EVMOS)
|$2.59
|-6%
|The Sandbox (SAND)
|$1.22
|-4.7%
|Basic Attention Token (BAT)
|US$ 0.434484
|-4.4%
|Synthetic (SNX)
|$2.54
|-3.6%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 19.38
|+5.61%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 27.44
|+3.74%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 19.47
|+4.11%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 20.17
|+4.5%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 20.43
|+8.77%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 7.34
|+6.68%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 4.82
|+6.4%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 3.92
|+2.34%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 5.35
|+7%
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 30.50
|+30.50%
See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (8):
US Treasury publishes draft global cryptocurrency regulation
The U.S. Treasury Department yesterday published a factsheet outlining how it could work with foreign regulators to deal with the cryptocurrency industry.
The document is the first report published by the Department as a result of US President Joe Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrencies.
The proposal “is intended to ensure that America’s core democratic values are respected,” aiming for consumer, investor and business protection, the security of the global financial system, and interoperability.
In the report, the Treasury further aims to reduce the potential use of cryptocurrencies for illicit financing, promote access to financial services, support technological advancement and “reinforce US leadership in the global financial system.”
Company accused of hiding 3AC assets denies link to hedge fund
TPS Capital, which previously described itself on its LinkedIn page as the over-the-counter (OTC) trading arm of Three Arrows Capital, said it is an independent company with separate management.
In a statement posted via Twitter this week, TPS is trying to distance itself from the hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy in New York. The company that operates an OTC desk is accused of hiding assets from the cryptocurrency fund.
“TPS is an independent legal entity and its operations are separate and distinct from those of 3AC,” the note said. “TPS is run by a separate management team and operates its core business without the involvement of 3AC or its directors.”
Crypto Hacks and Scams Disappeared $670M in 3 Months
Crypto asset projects, including decentralized finance protocols, have recorded a staggering loss of $670.7 million in just the last three months, according to a report from Immunefi, a company specializing in crypto security.
The amounts were mainly diverted by fraud applied by the project creators themselves, or through hacker attacks carried out in the second quarter of 2022.
The most notorious cases are the hacks against the Beanstealk, Mirror Protocol, Fei Protocol and Harmony Horizon Bridge projects – this one with the alleged involvement of a hacker group linked to the North Korean government.
